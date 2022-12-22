Armed robbers kill two passengers, injure another in bus en route to Zimbabwe

By SABC News
TWO bus passengers have been shot and killed and one was critically wounded inside a bus on the N1 north between Mantsole traffic centre and Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo on Thursday.
The deceased and the wounded passengers are women.
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says a group of armed robbers boarded the bus from Johannesburg en route to Zimbabwe.
They instructed the driver to stop. They attacked and robbed passengers. Mojapelo says a second vehicle stopped next to the bus and the vehicle occupants were also attacked and robbed.
Armed robbers kill 2 passengers, critically injure another one in bus en route to Zimbabwe: Mahlako Komane reports