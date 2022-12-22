New Zimbabwe.com

Armed robbers kill two passengers, injure another in bus en route to Zimbabwe

22nd December 2022
By SABC News

TWO bus passengers have been shot and killed and one was critically wounded inside a bus on the N1 north between Mantsole traffic centre and Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo on Thursday.

The deceased and the wounded passengers are women.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says a group of armed robbers boarded the bus from Johannesburg en route to Zimbabwe.

They instructed the driver to stop. They attacked and robbed passengers. Mojapelo says a second vehicle stopped next to the bus and the vehicle occupants were also attacked and robbed.

