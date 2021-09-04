Armed Robbers On The Prowl After Terrorising Villagers

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers, who pounced on villagers in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central province Monday before looting property worth US$4 827.

Police, through a Twitter post, urged members of the public to report all individuals in suspicious possession of guns.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to report all suspected firearm holders to the police for verification of firearm licences and thwart incidents of robbery in communities.

“This follows a robbery incident which occurred at Dzivamupamba village, Muzarabani on 30 August 2021, where two unknown suspects armed with an unidentified rifle besieged villagers and stole property valued at US$4 827,” reads the post.

Police managed to recover spent cartridges at the scene, while investigations are underway.

“Police recovered 41 spent bore bullet heads on the scene and investigations so far indicate that the suspects could be using a 12 Bore shotgun and Mossberg shotgun.”

Cases of armed robbery are on the increase in the country, with a worrisome trend of the involvement of serving and former members of the uniformed forces.