Armed Robbers Posing As Cops Pounce On Teacher, Knick US$500

By Staff Reporter

THREE armed robbers posing as police officers pounced on a teacher at Kazozo secondary school in Ruwangwe in Nyanga North and went away with valuables and cash amounting to US$502.

Police confirmed the incident adding that investigations were underway.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Taurai James Mudzudza was sleeping around midnight when he was awakened by a voice calling him claiming to be that of a police officer.

Mudzudza rushed to check and he met the robbers armed with pistols who asked him to surrender everything in his possession.

The complainant surrendered his cell phone and wallet that had no money.

However, one of the suspects reportedly went into Mudzudza’s bedroom, searched the wardrobe, and took US$502.

He then returned the complainant’s cell phone and his national identity card before the trio vanished into the darkness.

Mudzudza filed a report at ZRP Ruwangwe who attended the scene.

”As police, we are advising members of the public not to keep large sums of money in their houses but banks. This reduces the risk of losing money to robbers.

“People should also ask for police identification cards before opening their doors to strangers,” said Kakohwa.