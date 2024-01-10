Armed robbers pounce on elite Lomagundi College

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A GANG of 10 armed robbers overpowered security guards at Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, laptops and other valuable property.

The incident occurred Tuesday night a just few hours after the start of the new school calendar. The timing could have been motivated by the knowledge some fees payments are done directly to the institution during the schools opening.

Lomagundi College Board Chairman, Ntando Sibanda confirmed the robbery in a statement to parents and guardians this Wednesday.

“As I write this update, I would like to assure you all that all our children and staff members are safe and well accounted for. At about 2030hrs last night (9 January 2024) our main gate security team was ambushed by a group of 10 masked armed robbers who disarmed them of their weapons and held them hostage by the gate guard room.

“They then ambushed Mr Masombo our LC Deputy Head as he returned to campus after having driven to town earlier that evening.

“They then forced Mr Masombo and five security guards to the LC administration block where they were tied up and made to sleep on the floor after having broken the alarm system and all the office doors,” said Sibanda.

He added that the robbers then broke into all the administration offices, and broke all the fixed and movables safes but did not access school funds which are kept off campus.

“While at this point in time we can advise that no school funds from fees were taken as these are kept off-site, we strongly suspect that an undisclosed amount of money was taken which comprised staff members’ personal monies (could be monies for clubs, committees etc) kept in their respective offices.

“A number of laptops and other assets of value were taken and we are still to establish these once staff members have been interviewed.”

The robbers then got away using the deputy headmaster’s car who also lost a cellphone, and stripped guards of guns and phones.

“Our school team then managed to untie themselves and a report was then made thereafter. CID Chinhoyi attended to the report at approximately 0200hrs this morning and investigations are currently in progress,” added the Board chairman.

The administration block has been temporarily sealed off to allow police to conduct investigations.

Sibanda assured parents and guardians with children attending the school that the situation was under control.

“While I acknowledge that this is a stressful update to parents, I would like to assure all that everyone is safe and accounted for and that our school programme will proceed as normal for all our children.

“Please can we help each other remain calm during this difficult time. We will be making all possible efforts to beef up our security at school as much as possible.”