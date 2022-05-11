Armed robbers pounce on fuel depot, steal US$380 000

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ARMED robbers raided a fuel deport in Harare and made good their escape US$380 000, police said Wednesday.

This incident took place on May 4 around 2am, police said, adding investigations were still underway.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said armed robbers visited the ZX Fuels in Southerton and stole gadgets from employees before holding them hostage.

“The suspects blasted the first safe and stole US$2 316 and Z$11 551. They blasted their way into another office with a bulletproof glass where they stole Mozambique road toll books worth US$55 075 and a safe containing US$378 057,” Nyathi said.