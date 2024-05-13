Armed robbers pounce on Harare families, steal over US$20k cash, jewellery and ammunition 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed two separate robbery incidents in Harare in which assailants went away with over US$20 000 cash, among other valuable property.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the lastest hit occurred in Southlea Park.

“Police in Southlea Park are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Fidelity Houses, Southlea Park, Harare on May 11, 2024 at around 2100 hours.

“Four unidentified male suspects who were travelling in a silver Mercedes Benz C-Class motor vehicle with an unknown vehicle registration number, armed with pistols, intercept the victim while he was opening the gate to his house.

“The suspects forced march the victim into his house were the suspects ransacked the house and stole a Galesi pistol .22LR with a magazine of four rounds, two cell phones and US$5 500 cash,” said Nyathi.

The suspects disconnected the CCTV and took the server before loading the loot into the victim’s white Toyota GD6 motor vehicle registration number AGC 1740 and fled the scene.

In a related occurrence, an armed gang pounced on a family in the plush Greendale suburb last week and stole cash and jewellery.

“Police in Rhodesville are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on May 9, 2024 in which three unidentified male suspects putting on face masks, armed with bricks and logs, attacked the victim before stealing jewellery valued at US$61 000 and cash amounting to US$16 800,” police said.

Police appealed to anyone with information relating to the two incidents to report at any nearest station.