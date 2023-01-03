Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe businessman’s home; steal five guns, jewellery 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SIX suspected armed robbers have been arrested after they allegedly pounced on the home of a Kwekwe businessman on December 30, last year, making off with five firearms and jewellery.

The unnamed businessman, according to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) , was away on holiday.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko, said ZRP managed to the arrest some of the suspects within 24 after the break in.

Mahoko said the stolen goods include five guns and an assortment of ammunition.

All the five firearms and the ammunition were recovered after the arrests.

The suspects are; Ali Awali Ali (33) from Amaveni, Kwekwe and Daniel Mubaiwa (43) Denda Village, Chief Nyamaropa Mt Darwin.

Their accomplices are all from Harare and include Tafadzwa Chitsiga (24) from Hatcliff, Gilbert Madhami (27) from Glen Norah C, Enerst Taruvinga (31), of Budiriro 2 and Godknows Bushu (42) from Mbare.

“The complainant, an accomplished businessman, went to spend the holidays with his family away from home. They left a domestic worker alone at their residence.

“During the night of 30 December 2022, while the worker was asleep, she heard sounds of movements in the premises and switched on all lights thinking that the employer had returned from holiday.

“Six men who were in the premises panicked and ran out of the yard. The employer and the Police were immediately informed and investigations began in earnest, starting with Police visiting the scene of Crime,” said Mahoko.

According to the police, the robbers had forced open the main gate’s lock using an unknown implement and also doors.

They then ransacked the main bedroom and broke the gun cabinet and took firearms including Grand Power CANKT9 9mm, Grand Power CANKT9 9mm, Beretta 0.22 mm, 9mm FN Pistol.

The robbers also stole four iPhones, an Apple IPad , two boxes full of jewellery which contained silver and gold necklaces, rings, earrings and bangles.

Mahoko said the CCTV camera had been disconnected and part of the footage had been deleted.

As investigations continued on the same day, information was picked up leading to the arrest of accused persons, Ali and Mubaiwa in Amaveni, Kwekwe.

The two led police detectives to the recovery of a gold bracelet hidden in a toilet.

Kwekwe and Harare detectives teamed up in tracking down their accomplices and recovery of some of the stolen goods.

Investigations are in progress.

Mahoko thanked members of the public for assisting with investigations.