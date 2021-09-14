Armed Robbers Raid Gokwe Couple, Steal Cash From Cattle Sale

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ARMED robbers pounced on a Gokwe midnight Sunday and made off with US$700 they had realised from the sale of two cattle.

Midlands police provincial spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying: “We are investigating a case of Robbery where a 41 year old male adult was robbed of cash by three unknown other men at his home. The incident occurred at Ringo village, Chief Njelele in Gokwe on 12 September 2021 at about 0000 hours.”

Circumstances are that on 12 September 2021 at about 0000 hours the complainant, Samuel Samu, was asleep in his bedroom with his wife, when three men armed with logs broke into his house.

“They demanded US$700-00 cash which the complainant had obtained after selling his two cattle beasts the previous day. They went on to assault him to in advice submission, using logs and open hands all over the body. He then handed over the cash to them and they disappeared from the scene,” Mahoko said.

“Apparently, the robbers had full knowledge of the cattle sell transaction and that the money was home hence the attack. Farmers are encouraged to keep all their cash transactions a closely guarded secret whenever possible and once they receive large sums of money; they should not keep it in their homes, but deposit it in banks,” Mahoko said.