Armed robbers raid Mukuru Byo branch; make off with US$100,000 and R500,000

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ARMED robbers on Monday raided a Safeguard security company truck which was delivering cash at Mukuru Money shop along Herbert Chitepo and 13th avenue in Bulawayo.

Police said the robbers made off with US$100,000 and R500,000 in cash, adding that investigations were ongoing.

“We are investigating the case and suspect that this could have been an inside job,” said ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

According to eyewitness, the suspects were travelling in a Toyota silver car.

“The robbers shot into the air twice before ordering people who were queuing outside the shop to collect their cash to lie down,” said one witness.

“The robbers took away trunks of money from the security company. It seems the robbery was an inside job.”

The robbers were reportedly wearing facemasks, making it difficult to identify them.

The robbery comes hardly after two weeks after the Bulawayo Vehicle Inspection Depot was robbed of US$1,150 and ZW$255,000 after robbers attacked security guards manning the premises.

The suspects also stole a 303 rifle number 556340HW38 from the security guards.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the increase in the city.

Last month, police arrested a eight member machete gang that had been terrorizing residents and robbing them of their valuables.