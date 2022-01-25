Armed Robbers Steal US$50 000 From KFC Msasa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A six-man armed gang pounced on KFC premises in Msasa, Harare Monday and stole US$50 000, R30 000, and ZW$19 000 after attacking the security guard.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the robbery.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 24 January 2022 at about 0001 hours in Msasa, Harare, where six unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while covering their faces with balaclava masks, attacked a security guard who was manning KFC premises and took away his Itel cell phone before ransacking the offices,” he said.

“The suspects broke into an office where they blasted a cash safe and stole cash amounting to US$50 000, ZAR30 000, and ZWL$19 000. Investigations are currently in progress.”

Lately, the nation has witnessed an escalation in armed robberies and some cases have been linked to members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the police.