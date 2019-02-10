Armed robbers terrorise gold producers; two mines raided in 48 hours

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A gang of 10 armed men last week targeted Haig Mine in Odzi and got away with huge amount of gold ore which was locked in the company’s safe room.

Police confirmed the incident, saying robbers were now targeting mines across the province.

Manicaland ZRP provincial spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the gang which was armed with a shotgun, machetes, knives and axes pounced on the mine around 01:00hrs last Tuesday and started attacking employees.

The workers identified as Donald Chidhakwa,34, Fanuel Mudzingwa, 31, Takaendesa Muchingami, 45, Timothy Mahuni, 51, and Wilbert Chiwara, 40, were force marched into a room where they were locked up.

The suspects reportedly took workers’ mobile phones and reportedly fired a shot at the room in which the staff were detained.

“The robbers went to the mine safe room and broke the locks and gained entry,” said Inspector Kakohwa.

“They looted eight by 25 kilogrames of activated carbon containing gold and loaded into their vehicles.”

The robbers then sped off and one of the workers managed to free himself and asked for help from local villagers.

He called his employer from who rushed to the scene and made a report to the police.

Barely after 48 hours after the attack of Haig mine, another gang of 25 armed men attacked workers at Argyll gold mine in Odzi at 0200hrs.

The gang got away with cash and valuables after they failed to access the gold safe.

According to police, the men were armed with a gun, shovels, bottles, machetes and pick handles.

They reportedly forced 17 employees to flea for their lives after randomly attack those who tried to block their way.

Four employees assaulted before they sprinted into the bush to save their lives.

After failing to gain access in the gold vault, the gang stole mobile phones, $26 bond notes, USD$30, a pair of trousers, a pair of trainers and a track suit.

The matter was reported at Odzi police station who reacted and attended the scene.

Inspector Kakohwa police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.