Armed robbery syndicate comprising relatives of victims exposed, suspects arrested

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) have nabbed a criminal syndicate that was involved in a spate of robberies and rape in Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Mhangura.

The daring syndicate devised a strategy of roping in relatives of prospective victims who would disclose financial status before they pounced on them.

Prince Dube (23), Maxwell Karoterote (28), Dennis Tshuma (24), Lloyd Makiwa (28), Maxwell Arozho Adamson Sikanyika (36), Brian Sibanda (32) and Tinashe Gandawa (27) and Brian Bhamu (27) are some of the suspects from the syndicate that have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested last week by detectives in Chinhoyi who found them sharing some of their stolen spoils.

The arrest led to the recovery of groceries ranging from several cartons of cooking oil, washing powder and an HP Pro-book Laptop.

Further investigations also unearthed a vehicle, knives and machetes that they used to commit crime.

Using the modus operandi the suspects would pounce on household demand goods and money.

On January 10 they robbed a Chinhoyi couple leaving with US$35 after raping the wife.

“The police established that the suspects recruited informers of close relatives for their targets who would supply information on the current financial status of the victims and then pounce on them.

“The Police warns the public especially victims’ relatives against supplying information to criminals for rewards,” said ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi in a statement.

However two suspects are still at large.