Arms smuggler busted with 30 guns, live ammunition from South Africa

By Staff Reporter

Police have recovered 30 pistols, 1 700 rounds of ammunition and magazines smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe aboard a cross-border bus.

A suspect, Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika (43), has since been arrested in connection with the matter.

According to media reports, the guns and ammunition were intercepted after the bus had arrived at the High Glen Bus Terminus in Harare, on Monday afternoon.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and that investigations are still in progress.

“On March 5, 2024, at around 1000 hours, information was received to the effect that there was a cross-border bus, Tems Logistics, that was transporting firearms and ammunition from South Africa to High Glen bus terminus, Glen Norah, Harare. A team of operatives reacted to the information. The bus arrived at around 1300 hours.

“After the arrival of the bus, operatives waited for the receiver of the consignment and after about 45 minutes, accused Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, arrived at the scene of the crime to collect his consignment from South Africa.

“The officers rounded up the accused person who had collected his two boxes that were wrapped in black plastic bags. The parcels were marked ‘Thandie’. The team arrested the accused person and recovered the two boxes,” he said.

The boxes contained 30 Blow pistol firearms with 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition. The 30 firearms included 10 x Blow F92,9mm calibre pistols, 20 x Blow P29,9mm pistols and 34 boxes with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition each.

Investigations showed the firearms were being transported in a white Terms Logistics Bus (registration number KT25LSGP), which was towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP.

Upon questioning Jekanyika revealed that the two boxes were not his and that he had been sent to collect them by his friend known as Godknows Gunda who was out of town.

The suspect was then taken to ZRP Southerton Police Station.

Further investigations revealed that each firearm is valued at around US$350 while the rounds of ammunition are valued at US$250 all totalling US$14 750.

Jekanyika is likely to be charged for suspected smuggling or being found in possession of articles for criminal use.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Godknows Gunda who was said to be the owner of the firearms and ammunition.