Army Commander declares allegiance to Zanu PF, says he will forcefully command everyone to support ruling party

By Staff Reporter

A VIDEO of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Anselem Sanyatwe declaring his allegiance to ruling Zanu PF has surfaced online.

He becomes the third top military official to do so after the late Vitalis Zvinavashe in 2002 and Constantino Chiwenga months before the 2017 coup he later led to secure President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascent.

Zvinavashe, who headed Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces between 1994 and 2003, is known to have pledged support for Zanu PF and declared that the army would never let anyone without liberation war credentials lead the country.

His statements came months before popular, late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai contested President Robert Mugabe, the leader of Zanu PF at the time, in Presidential elections.

Addressing what seems to be a Zanu PF gathering, Sanyatwe warns those in attendance not to dare vote against the ruling party.

He promises to use force for those against it and brags that as head of the army, what he says goes.

“Zanu PF will rule forever, whether you like it or not,” Sanyatwe says in the video.

The origins of Sanyatwe’s video could not be ascertained.

“Speaking as the Army Commander, I can tell you that we are going to use what is called command voting,” he added while swinging his arm in reference to a beating.

“Forward with Zanu PF, forward with Mnangagwa, down with our opponents.

“I am the highest-ranking officer in the military.”

With Sanyatwe referring to elections NewZimbabwe.com could not verify whether the video was taken before last year’s general elections or recently but referring to 2028 polls.

In 2008 the military took an active role in campaigning for Zanu PF, going as far as setting bases in rural areas where cases of torture and killings were reported.

Before that, Mugabe had used it to kill, maim and kidnap opposition activists in the early 2000s.

He is widely known to have used it against villagers in Matabeleland and Bulawayo provinces during the Gukuragundi genocide of 1983 to 1987 which was eventually ended by late Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s decision to negotiate for peace.