Army corporals in the dock over spree of armed robberies, US$145k heist

By Mary Taruvinga

The net has closed in on four Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers, who were part of a notorious gang of nine armed robbers who terrorised Harare upmarket residents and fuel stations making away with a loot of over US$150 000, the court heard on Tuesday.

The four are Corporals Owen Mbayi, 37 and Simbarashe Vhazhure, 33, as well as Sergeants Promise Mussa, 36, and Farai Chauke aged 38.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere facing five armed robbery counts.

The suspects were not asked to plead and were ordered to seek bail at the High Court.

They will return to court on May 2.

The soldiers are jointly charged with five other suspects who include Innocent Chawaguta,37 from Chihota, Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute,36, of Epworth, Tapiwa Chigwaze 39, from Domboshava, Winston Matizanadzo, 46, from Ruwa, Kamuriwo Mudziwaona (39) a security guard at Timire Park, Ruwa, Old Windsor.

They were all remanded in custody awaiting their trial.

Other suspects only identified as Rasta, Chivhu, Mupostori, Tinashe and T1 are yet to be arrested.

The suspects were arrested a day after their latest robbery at a house in the Grange where they stole valuables including US$650 cash, laptops and cellphones from one Miriam Ratisai and her son on April 13 this year.

With police’s help, Ratisai’s son, Munashe had switched on his tracker on his stolen iPad on 14 April.

It was then tracked to house number 22676 Unit H, Seke Chitungwiza, the residence of Chawaguta.

Officers found his girlfriend Melody Mudzimurema, 33, at the house before they searched.

They found the stolen iPad and other goods including a rifle which was hidden in a satchel under the bed.

Mudzimuirema then told the police that the recovered goods belonged to her boyfriend who was in Harare CBD.

The detectives waited for Chawaguta who returned home around 7 pm before they arrested him.

Upon his arrest, Chawaguta was interviewed and implicated eight other suspects.

He was then made to lure Charute to Chinhamo shops in Chitungwiza and he complied.

Upon arrival at the meeting point, Charute tried to run away from the police before he was shot in the stomach.

The court heard when he was interviewed he admitted to having committed a spree of robberies in Harare.

Charute then lured Mbayi and agreed to meet near the Fourth Street bus terminus.

The two were in communication all the time and when Mbayi noticed the presence of the police he tried to bolt away before he was shot in the leg and arrested.

One after another, the suspects implicated and lured each other until they were all arrested.

In the first count, it is alleged that the gang went away with over US$140 000 in cash and valuables after attacking J and P security in Eastlea in one of the robberies widely reported about two years ago.

The court heard on May 16 2022 around midnight, the suspects scaled over the precast wall and entered the J and P premises at number 17 Walterhill, Eastlea Harare.

“The accused persons were seen on the CCTV by Hardlife Matare and Nyasha Severa who were manning the control room and when Hardlife Matare walked out to check what was happening he was confronted by the accused persons all armed with pistols and some with riffles,” said prosecutor Anesu Chirenje.

The accused manhandled the complainants together with other staff members before they tied their hands and legs and locked them in a toilet.

It is alleged the gang took keys to the strong room and stole cash that had been collected from various clients for cash-in-transit services.

“A reaction team comprising of two details Maxwell Mhuru and Tafirenyika Chabata arrived at the scene from patrol and they were manhandled by the accused and locked together with others,” the court further heard.

The suspected robbers stole cash amounting to US$142 995 and an assortment of six firearms.

The total value stolen was US$ 142 995.

Only US$4 900 was recovered.

It is also alleged that on February 25 this year, around 0100 hours the accused persons hatched a plan to rob the complainant who was manning at number 798 Acacia Street Windsor Park Ruwa.

In pursuit of their plan, the accused armed themselves with a revolver and other pistols and attacked the complainant Denford Chizanga who was armed with a shotgun.

They tied him using cable tiers and searched him and robbed him of a cell phone, cash of US$3.00.

They also disarmed him before they forced open the doors and tried to blast open the cash safe but failed.

“They later stole 3 laptops, a tool kit, a tablet S9, two laptop bags, one travel bag and some foodstuffs and went away.

The total value stolen was US$4 952 and the value recovered is US$1 500.

In another count, one Assulani Jackson was doing his routine and the group shot in the air to scare him.

Another accused suddenly grabbed the complainant from behind and slapped him on the face twice.

“The complainant was pushed and fell on the ground with his face down.

“One of the accused persons laid his foot on his back, while the other accused person disarmed him.

“They also took his small Itel cell phone with a Buddie line,” read court papers.

They then went on to wrap his face with red and white tape.

The accused persons then dragged him into a kiosk located at the service station premises and forced him to lie down on his stomach.

The other suspect questioned him about the location of the safe.

He denied having any knowledge of where money was kept.

“The accused persons then took a Chubb safe containing cash US$12.00 which was in the kiosk.

They also took a 303 rifle serial number 6449 and went away leaving the complainant lying in the kiosk.

The total value stolen is US$600-00 and the value recovered is US$400-00.

On 27 March 2024 at about 1800 hours, the complainants Liberty Tsingano and Elton Kadembetembe commenced duty as usual with everything intact.

On 28 March 2024 at around 0200 hours, the accused persons arrived at the service station driving their two vehicles, a silver Nissan AD van and a white Mitsubishi, both registration numbers unknown.

They purported as if they needed fuel.

They parked their two vehicles in the pump area where they indicated that they needed petrol worth US$10.00 for the Mitsubishi Colt vehicle.

The attendant, Elton Kadembetembe filled the car with petrol worth US$10-00 and instantly demanded the payment.

Suddenly one of the accused who was armed with an unidentified pistol disembarked from the vehicle causing Kadembetembe to panic and run away without getting his money for the fuel.

Tsingano, who was approximately 30 metres away, withdrew his revolver and fired a warning shot.

Suddenly all the accused disembarked from the two vehicles armed with 2 suspected AK rifles and 6 unidentified pistols.

They charged towards Tsingano whom they later disarmed of his revolver.

“They tied him with a rope and force-marched him into a separate room where they left him under guard.

“The accused broke the screen and door to the office where a safe was secured and gained entry,” the court heard.

Whilst inside, they used explosives and blasted the safe which partially opened.

They tried to take money from the safe but the money could not be easily pulled out since it was rolled into bunches.

The latest robbery which took place at Ratisai’s residence in the Grange led to their arrest.