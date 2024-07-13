Army General Sanyatwe’s ‘command voting’ utterances put ZEC in spot to rebuff elections rigging claims in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

PROMINENT lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has struck again, this time calling on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba to publicly refute claims made by army commander, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, that the military can impose “command voting” to influence election results.

This comes after a video of Sanyatwe declaring his support for the ruling party, Zanu PF surfaced online.

“Zanu PF will rule until donkeys grow horns through the use of command voting,” Sanyatwe says in the viral video while addressing a gathering in Nyanga North constituency, where his wife Chido Sanyatwe is the Member of Parliament.

In a recent letter, Mpofu states that he has videographic evidence of Sanyatwe’s statements and argues that the army commander not only oversteps his constitutional mandate but undermines the integrity of the Zimbabwe electoral process and the public’s trust in the impartiality of ZEC.

“I am writing to bring to your attention concerning remarks made by General Sanyatwe, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army about elections in Zimbabwe.

“I have in my possession videographic evidence of him uttering words to the following effect: ‘Zanu PF shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the commander of the army. We shall use what is called command voting. Do we understand each other?'”

“In these remarks, General Sanyatwe not only wades into issues beyond his constitutional remit but also asserts, his as well as the army’s preparedness to undermine the vote and not respect its sanctity. Your Commission’s ability to deliver a credible election has been put in issue by remarks that suggest its complicity in undermining the popular will.

“General Sanyatwe’s statement undermines the trust and confidence of the electorate in the electoral process. This as you are aware, has been no small issue. A clear and prompt refutation of this assertion will help to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and re-assure the public that the Electoral Commission is committed to upholding the sanctity of the vote,” wrote Mpofu.

The top lawyer has given Chigumba a week’s deadline to either refute Sanyatwe’s claims or provide an explanation for her “reticence” on the matter.

“If you consider this assertion false, I kindly request that you publicly refute it with a firm assurance that your commission is not on the army’s back and call.

“If you choose reticence, I kindly request that you account for it, the statement considered.

“Your attention is drawn to sections 155(1), 156(c)(1), 233 and 239 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013 and to the obligations that have been triggered by this tainted tale. The failure to call out this constitutional delinquency most indubitably has consequences.

“I would appreciate your attention to this grave matter within 7 days. I have written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission… General Sanyatwe will be accorded his full 7 days, weekends are excluded,” said Mpofu.

In the letter dated July 3, 2024, Mpofu says failure by the army general to respond will compel him to pursue “appropriate remedies under the law.”