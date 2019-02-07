Army officer goes berserk, assaults and cuffs cop with own chains

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 30-year-old army officer who was being arrested for defaulting on paying child maintenance recently turned the tables on the police officer and used the latter’s own handcuffs on the less fortunate cop.

For the offence, Ngonidzashe Sithole, who is stationed at the Zimbabwe National Army’s All Arms Battle School (AABS) camp in Nyanga, was Wednesday handed a 12 month jail sentence.

He was convicted for resisting arrest as well as assaulting a police officer on duty.

This is after he had pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

However, Sithole will save an effective eight months behind bars after Mahwe suspended four months on condition that he did not commit a similar crime within a period of five years.

The State, led by Chris Munyuku, told the court that on January 24 at a Total filling station, Constable Andrew Bhungeni (39) who was in the company of Constable Chinguruve, were approached by Yananai Eudia Chikono to assist in arresting the army officer who was wanted for failing to pay maintenance.

Sithole resisted being handcuffed and instead, used the handcuffs on Bhugeni, further tightening the irons to the extent of injuring the cop`s wrists.

To add to the drama, Sithole is said to have removed Bhugeni’s hat and tossed it away.

However, Bhugeni refused to be subdued easily as he got hold of Sithole by firmly holding on to his belt to stop him from escaping, up until a Sergeant Mangezi and Constable Jakara arrived to help him complete the mission of arresting the cheeky soldier.

Bhugeni sustained bruises on his ring finger and a swollen wrist. He was medically examined, but the medical report was yet to be obtained.