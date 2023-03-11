Army officer sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for robbery

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A junior officer in the Zimbabwe National Army has been sentenced to an effective 8-year prison term after he was convicted for armed robbery.

In a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kudakwashe Kamhinza (21), was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of robbery.

Allegations were that on October 6, 2021 at around 0200hrs the accused person together with five other accomplices forcibly gained entry into a house belonging to Taurayi Pambweyi in Homelink, Tynwald, Harare.

Kamhinza and his accomplices proceeded to the complainant’s bedroom where he was sleeping with his wife.

One of the accused persons was holding an Ak47, another a pistol and the rest had machetes.

According to NPA, Kamhinza and company tied the complainant and his wife’s hands demanding cash and valuables.

The gang went on to ransack the house and took cash and valuables including cellphones, laptops, decoders, external hard drives as well as groceries.

“The accused persons loaded the stolen property in a Toyota Hilux belonging to the complainant and went away. The accused person was later arrested on a murder charge which he committed together with his gang in Domboshava.

“The complainant and his wife positively identified the accused person as one of the robbers at a formal identification parade on the 20th of January 2022.

“The total property stolen was valued at USD29 000 and USD15 000 was recovered. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. 4 years were suspended, he will serve an effective 8 years,” said NPA.