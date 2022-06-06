Arrest Zanu PF’s Kwekwe thugs, CCC tells police hesitant police

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO months after the tragic murder of its supporter in Mbizo, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which has also had several rallies and programmes stopped by “untouchable” Zanu PF militia in Kwekwe, has challenged the police to arrest them.

CCC supporter, Mboneni Ncube was fatally stabbed in Kwekwe at a rally in Mbizo ahead of the March 26 by-elections leading to arrest of 16 Zanu PF youths said to be backed by former minister of state security in the President’s office Owen Mudha Ncube.

Police later released them without explanation.

Many more were while more were injured on the day and in another rally to celebrate the party’s electoral win, recently.

Speaking at Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo’s victory celebrations, CCC national organiser Amos Chibaya questioned why police was hesitating to bring to book those implicated in acts of violence, murder, and injury of their supporters.

Chibaya claimed police officers in the mining town were afraid of the militia, indicating that some had actually fallen victim to the gangs’ wanton behaviour.

“I want to urge our police officers to do their job without fear or favor. You must not be intimated by these youths. Police must act against those who murder people, they must not be allowed to go scot-free,” Chibaya said.

“We do not want violence in this country, we want peace, we cannot have a situation whereby at every rally people are beaten, people are injured, some hospitalised or even lose their lives.

“Our police officers must act on the culprits. If our officers are intimated and afraid, where do we turn to when we are beaten. Some police officers were beaten at Mbizo 4.

“Our police must deal with those who are abducting people. This situation cannot continue, it must come to an end. We don’t want violence.

“Our rallies must end in peace. Every party must be allowed to conduct their programmes peacefully,” he said.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa recently said, “the demon of violence is headquartered in Kwekwe.”