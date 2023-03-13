Arrested ZACC officer warned, granted $100k bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SMART Mandofa, the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) officer who was arrested last week for abuse of office has been warned and granted ZW$100 000 bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Mundofa stands accused of criminal abuse of office after having interacted with businessman Gilad Shabtai, who stands accused of fraud.

His interaction with Shabtai is said to have interfered with police investigations.

Mundofa was ordered to report at Harare Central Police Station and not interfere with investigations into his conduct or any witnesses to it.

His interaction with Shabtai is being fingered as the main reason he arrested business partner Sivan Ofer in ongoing tussle for company ownership and fraud accusations.

According to the state, Mundofa had been protecting Shabtai and fellow business partner Munyaradzi Gonyora from arrest.

The two stand accused of externalising millions of US dollars, misappropriating company funds and tax evasion. Gonyora was arrested for theft of trust property.

Three warrants of arrest have been issued for Shabtai by two different magistrates.

The State alleges that instead Mandofa lied that an anonymous person had filed a report of forgery against Sivan at ZACC.

Mandofa is said to have received a report from Gonyora and made a less serious report of forgery against Sivan knowing that a more serious case of externalising US$1,3 million was in place against Gonyora and Shabtai.

He is said to have launched an investigation into Sivan despite the fact that Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) CID was probing the case.

The State alleges that as peace officers, the ZACC officers had the duty of joining hands with other law enforcing agents in investigating the case.