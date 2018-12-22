Arsenal back to winning ways with 3-1 Burnley beating

Kickoff

Arsenal got back to winning ways in the English Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

After a lively start to the encounter, the Gunners broke the deadlock on 14 minutes through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner from 12-yards out

Burnley, meanwhile, looked lively in the early stages of the encounter, but they were often let down by the decision-making in the final third.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was forced to alter his side in the 36th minute as Stephan Lichtsteiner was introduced for the injured Nacho Monreal.

Despite the lively start to first half, the closing stages of the half failed to provide any goal-mouth action as the Gunners took a solitary lead into the break.

Aubameyang didn’t take too long in the second half to bag his second goal, after he slotted home from close range following some good work by Alexandre Lacazette.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute, with Ashley Barnes volleying home from six-yards out after Arsenal failed to clear there lines.

Emery opted responded with a bit of caution as Lacazette was withdrawn for Alex Iwobi to add more bodies in the middle of the park.

Sean Dyche’s men threw numbers forward in search of the equaliser, but they opened themelves at the back as Arsenal were looking to sneak a third goal.

it was Arsenal who got the next goal as Iwobi fired home from three-yards out after Mesut Ozil saw his initial effort blocked in the box in second-half stoppage time.