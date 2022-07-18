Arsenal manager Arteta lauds Jesus’s ability to create ‘chaos’

By Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus’s ability to create “chaos” is exactly what they need after the Brazilian continued his impressive pre-season form in a 2-0 win over Everton in Baltimore on Saturday.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after a corner found him unmarked at the far post, lashing his effort past Jordan Pickford and into the roof of the net, before playing a role in setting up Bukayo Saka for the second minutes later.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored twice in a pre-season friendly against Nuremberg earlier this month, was signed for 45 million pounds ($53.33 million) from Manchester City in the close season.