Art Corp Register 52% Growth In Volumes

By Business Reporter

ART Corporation registered a 52% growth in its volumes for the quarter ended June 30 2021 spurred by improved economic activity during the period.

Art group chief executive, Milton Macheka said in the financial statement for the period that there was also an improvement in its export market when compared to the same period last year.

“The Group’s overall volumes for the quarter increased by 52% compared to the same period last year as volumes across the divisions recovered in line with the improved economic activity,” he said. “Export earnings were marginally ahead of the prior year with paper export volumes into the region showing signs of recovery. Year to date sales volumes

were 15% ahead of the prior year”

He revealed that the year-to-date revenue grew by 384% in historical terms and by 39% in inflation-adjusted terms compared to the same period last year.

The Group’s performance in the batteries division, Macheka said, remains resilient while other business units were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pressure on margins persisted during the period necessitating an increased focus on cost containment and efficiency improvements,” he said.

Macheka said the batteries business segment continued to realize the benefits of its capitalisation programme as improved product availability across most product lines resulted in a 37% volume growth during the quarter. He added that exports volumes were maintained at prior-year levels.

He revealed that the paper segment, Kadoma Paper Mills, National Waste Collections, and Softex registered a moderate volume increase of 11% compared to the prior year.

“The delay in payments from the foreign currency auction coupled with logistical and raw material supply constraints necessitated commercial downtime with major repercussions on

operating efficiencies, fixed cost absorption, and profitability,” Macheka said.

Eversharp volumes for the quarter recovered by 255%, he said, compared to the prior year which had limited trading because of the hard lockdown.

“ The business continues to break even with improved volumes across the market despite the continued uncertainty of the school calendar,” Macheka noted.

He said Timber volumes increased by 27% as demand remained firm.

Macheka revealed that the acquisition of Nampak’s 50% shareholding in Softex was completed in May 2021 and all conditions precedent were met.

“The Group is now focused on streamlining and capitalizing the paper business silo,” he said “

The Group has prioritised the retooling of the paper chain with the prevailing global and regional overcapacity in the industry creating a window of opportunity to replace antiquated equipment.”