ART Corporation Acquires Softex Stake For US$800 000

By Alois Vinga

LISTED diversified industrial group, ART Corporation will acquire 50 % Softex shares worth US$800 000 from Nampak in a transaction that will see the latter becoming major shareholder in its previously co-owned subsidiary.

In a recent circular to shareholders, ART said the decision to acquire the majority stake was entered into in August last year and was shared through a number of cautionary statements.

Nampak has since accepted the offer, making it possible to leave ART as the sole shareholder of Softex.

The decision is in line with ART’s five-year turnaround strategy which has seen the group enter its second growth phase underpinned by a consolidation of immediate past gains and the capitalisation of the paper business in particular.

“The move will see decision making processes being streamlined by removing the need to consult backwards and forward between ART and NAMPAK in seeking to align interests of both shareholders before major decisions,” said Art in the notice.

Among other benefits, capital decisions would now be based on a single shareholder improving the ability to expeditiously raise the required capital.

The transaction will also allow the business to respond faster to the environment and consolidate the Paper Business Silo of ART.

The total consideration of US$800 000 payment in respect of the 1.4 million shares will be paid in Softex in six equal monthly instalments with the first instalment being due on the 30th of May 2021 and thereafter on or before the last day of each and every subsequent month with the last instalment being due on the 30th of October 2021.

All payments shall be made in United States dollars by electronic transfer of immediately available funds to Nampak Zimbabwe Limited.

Nampak as the Seller has given warranties and indemnities that are standard for a transaction of this nature.

Softex specialises in the provision of hygiene solutions that improve the quality of people’s lives.

The company has become a mainstay brand in the Zimbabwean tissue industry, supplying small and major retail outlets, wholesalers, schools, government and other institutions as well as independent distributors throughout the length and breadth of the country.

It enjoys leadership in the local tissue market and all its products are made to the highest international standards.