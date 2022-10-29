Artisanal gold miner trapped to death as shaft collapses, four others injured

Spread This News

By Thobekile Khumalo

AN unidentified artisanal gold miner was killed, while four others escaped unhurt, when a pit in which they were illegally prospecting for the precious mineral collapsed in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday morning.

“I can confirm that police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of an illegal miner who died at the the (Bulawayo) City Council’s gravel pit in Khumalo, Bulawayo.

“On Wednesday morning around 0715hrs a man from Cowdry Park received a call that there was an unknown deceased man trapped at the gravel pit whilst illegally mining gold,” she said.

Msebele added the now deceased’s left leg was trapped to knee level by a stone and loose soil.

“There were other unidentified illegal miners milling around who then assisted to retrieve the body of the deceased.

“After retrieving the body the other illegal miners fled the scene,” she said.

Police said deceased is a male between the ages of 35 and 40, with no further particulars.

Members of the public have been warned against mining in undesignated areas.