Artisanal Miner Killed In Fight Over Food Ration

By James Muonwa

IN yet another tragic end to violence that pervades illegal mines, a 21-year-old artisanal miner was struck with an iron bar before plunging to death in a shaft while fighting over food rations.

The now deceased has been identified as Grey Tanaka Mugumira (21).

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected murderer.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police in Mberengwa arrested Vusumuzi Tshuma (37) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 12, 2022 at Honyohwe village.

“The suspect who is an artisanal miner hit the victim, Grey Tanaka Mugumira (21) with an iron rod once on the back of the head after an argument over food. The victim fell in the mine shaft approximately 10 metres deep and died on the spot,” Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma are appealing for information leading to the arrest of four unidentified suspects in connection with cases of attempted murder and murder that occurred on February 13, 2022 at Charama Shopping Centre, Eiffel Flats.

The suspects reportedly stabbed four people using knives after an argument over a game of pool.

One of the victims, Chatadza Mbereko (51) died on the spot after his pals slit his throat and knifed his chest several times.