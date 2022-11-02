Artisanal miner rescued after spending three days and nights trapped underground

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN unidentified artisanal miner from Silobela in the Midlands province survived three days and nights trapped underground after a mine he was working in collapsed last Friday morning.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator (DDC), Fortune Mupungu, who is also local Civil Protection Unit chairperson, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm receiving a report that a man from Silobela spent three days underground after he was entrapped at Velocity 9 Mine in Silobela,” said Mupungu.

The yet to be identified artisanal miner was trapped Monday night and is currently admitted at Silobela District Hospital.

Circumstances are that the victim was part of artisanal miners, who were prospecting for gold at Velocity 9 Mine when the shaft collapsed, thereby trapping him.

Spirited rescue efforts stretched from Friday until Monday when he was finally lifted to the surface.

“Concerted efforts from various stakeholders stretched from Friday up to Monday. Villagers really assisted in rescue efforts, community leaders such as Councillor Deetleef, government and Jena Mines all put a sterling performance.

“We were communicating with the trapped miner for the three days, but we realised as the days were progressing that his strength was now ebbing as he didn’t have food or drink.

“We managed to rescue him on Monday and he was immediately transferred to Silobela District Hospital, where he is receiving treatment,” said Mupungu.

The CPU district head said with the rains pounding Midlands province, there was need for miners to be extra cautious when conducting their activities.

“These rains have weakened pillars underground. There is, therefore, need for artisanal miners to take caution when going underground.

“As the CPU it is during this rain season that we receive reports of such accidents, there is need for miners to be cautious,” he added.