Artisanal miners, bereaved families gather at mine disaster scene…images

By Idah Mhetu in Battlefields

ARTISANAL miners Friday joined government agents and mining firms to try and dewater the Cricket and Silvermoon Mines in gold rich Battlefields area following the tragic death of dozens of panners Tuesday night.

Disaster struck when the mine tunnels got flooded by water, killing what Local Government Minister July Moyo Friday put at 70 illegal miners.

Artisanal miners interviewed at the scene by a NewZimbabwe.com team put the death toll at 100 and above.

Families began gathering at the disaster scene with no hopes of finding their loved ones still alive.

Government has declared the accident a national disaster.

Below are some of images captured at the scene (All images by Idah Mhetu)