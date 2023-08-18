Artisanal Miners endorse Mnangagwa; say decision based on govt support over past five years 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ARTISANAL and small-scale miners under the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) have backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa at this year’s General Elections.

In announcing their support, the miners, through ZMF said they are repaying Mnangagwa’s goodwill which includes a US$10 million loan facility to help them increase capacity.

Artisanal and small-scale miners have maintained their position as Zimbabwe’s biggest gold producers this year, accounting for 10,287kg between January and July.

“Based on the progress made by the second republic artisanal and small-scale miners under the umbrella body of ZMF have seen it fit to rally behind the government of the day,” said the ZMF.

“This is purely based on the milestone achievements made by the second republic, notably the provision of a grant to artisanal and small-scale miners to the tune of US$10 million which has never happened before in the sector.

“We have of late also been given training on how best we can utilise the land that we would have used for mining purposes. We have been given training officers training us on responsible mining.

“As small-scale miners, we feel privileged to have been given, we are reciprocating the goodwill.”

Mnangagwa goes head-to-head with 11 other presidential aspirants in what is largely expected to be a two-horse race between him and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.