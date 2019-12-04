Artisanal miner killed in fierce Bubi machete wars

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

AN artisanal miner died in Bubi following violent clashes by dozens of machete wielding miners in the Matabeleland North area.

The incident was revealed by police in a statement Tuesday.

According to police, about 50 artisanal miners were involved in violent clashes.

“Fifty artisanal miners armed with machetes and axes went on a rampage, attacking other miners,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

“Two male adults were severely assaulted and they sustained serious injuries.

“One resultantly died upon admission at Inyathi Hospital and the accused persons are still at large.”

Information available shows that the gang wars in mining areas around the country were continuing at alarming rates with hordes fighting brutal wars against each other.

A recent report by Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said the mining area of Kadoma was leading in murder and assaults cases reportedly occurring on a daily basis.

According to ZPP report, the mining syndicates operating in that area, named after their respective gang leaders, are called the Brown, Adrian, Bernard, Stan and George Chipasure gangs.

The ZPP’s October Monthly Monitoring report said statistics from Kadoma Hospital showed that between August and October this year, some 105 murders were reported in mining areas, with 221 cases of assault at the mines.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned of long jail terms on illegal gold miners known as Mashurugwi, notorious for terrorising communities within areas they are mining.

Unconfirmed reports say the violent artisanal miners were politically connected and enjoy immunity from some powerful politicians linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.

“We have heard through the media about the lawlessness from among artisanal miners, some invading other people’s mines while armed with machetes,” Mnangagwa said during the official opening of the Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners Conference hosted by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) in Gweru recently.