ARTUZ’s Chere denied bail over 2016 murder  

By Paul Katanda

ANOTHER Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) official, Robson Chere, Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, charged with murder of his friend, Roy Issa.

Chere (38) was denied bail despite the fact that an inquest into Issa’s death ruled out foul play.

Issa died on the spot after falling off the seventh floor of a local hotel.

Chere will appear back in court on July 28, 2022 and his record is supposed to be joined with that of Obert Masaraure, the ARTUZ leader already on remand.

Allegations are that on June 11, 2016, around 2200hours, Chere, together with some of his colleagues, were at Ambassador Hotel drinking beer and later they proceeded to Cresta Jameson Hotel.

The court heard that they arrived at Cresta Jameson Hotel during the late hours of the day, where they continued drinking.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding rose amongst the crew then Chere and his accomplices allegedly assaulted the now deceased Roy Issa on the head with an unidentified object, leading to his death.

They allegedly assaulted the now deceased along Park Street, adjacent to Jameson Hotel.

According to court papers, the crew allegedly lied that the deceased had died as a result of jumping from the 7th floor of the hotel.

The court papers also state that further investigations allegedly led to the identification of witnesses who saw the incident taking place.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.