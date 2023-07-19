Arubi completes SuperSport United move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

VETERAN Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi is set to continue his career in South Africa after completing a move to topflight side SuperSport United.

The 37-year-old former Dynamos star was unveiled as a SuperSport United player after signing a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

He becomes the third Zimbabwean player to move to SuperSport during the current transfer window, joining Ronald Pfumbidzai and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Arubi is the second Zimbabwean goalkeeper at the Pretoria-based side as he joins another Dynamos star George Chigova while veteran defender Onsimor Bhasera is the club captain.

Initially, Arubi was rumored to be on the verge of joining another South African club Sekhukhune United after leaving Marumo Gallants at the end of last season.

Instead, he has opted to join SuperSport, who confirmed his signing in a statement on Wednesday.

“Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend,” SuperSport United said.

“And we would like to announce the signature of Tanzanian international defender Abdurazak Hamza on a one-year contract,” the club said.

Arubi was one of the standout players for Marumo Gallants last season as he helped the side reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.