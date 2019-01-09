As DRC delays election results, people’s suspicions rise

By Associated Press

As Democratic Republic of Congo anxiously awaits the outcome of the presidential election, many in the capital, Kinshasa, say they are convinced that the opposition won and that the delay in announcing results is allowing manipulation in favor of the ruling party.

Since the December 30 vote, the government has cut internet service in this vast Central African country to prevent speculation on social media about who won, and blocked some radio stations. But it cannot stop lively debate on the ground.

“We are the voters, we know who we have voted for and we know the opposition has won,” said Hubert Mende, 55, a teacher. “Only Martin Fayulu or Felix Tshisekedi’s names can be accepted. If the official result does not reflect the truth, there will be a crisis,” he added, as a crowd of two dozen people at a newsstand nodded.

False results will be taken as a “declaration of war against the people,” said Heritier Bono, 25, a motorcycle taxi driver. “The reaction will not be only in Kinshasa, it will be all over the country.”

DRC’s electoral commission on Sunday announced an indefinite delay in releasing the first results of the vote, frustrating many in this country that is rich in the minerals key to the world’s smartphones, laptops and electric cars. The election itself was delayed for more than two years, sparking sometimes violent protests as people called on President Joseph Kabila, in power since 2001, to step aside.

Many have seen this election as DRC’s first chance at a democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence in 1960.

Amid fears of unrest in recent days, the US has deployed some 80 military personnel to the region to protect US citizens and diplomatic assets in DRC from possible “violent demonstrations.”

Congo’s powerful Catholic Church has upped the stakes by saying it found a clear winner from data compiled by its 40 000 observers deployed to all polling stations. Voting regulations prohibit anyone but the electoral commission from announcing results. The church has urged the commission to announce accurate ones.

DRC’s ruling party responded angrily, calling the church’s announcement “anarchist”, and the electoral commission accused the church of “preparing an uprising.” The church replied by saying that only the release of false results would incite an uprising.