As Zimbabwe’s economy crumbles, Mnangagwa courts unrest

Spread This News











Bloomberg

Zimbabweans celebrated in their tens of thousands when the military ousted Robert Mugabe and installed Emmerson Mnangagwa as president. Two-and-a-half years later, the party is over.

Mnangagwa, 77, came to power promising political reform and a wave of foreign investment, but there’s been little of either.

Instead, outside funds are being withheld and painful economic measures have been imposed, with the army deployed to violently quell protests.

Such is the public disquiet that many ruling party leaders, including some with military links, are losing patience with Mnangagwa, four people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation. Military leaders took the unprecedented step of calling a press conference this month to say they weren’t planning a coup.

“It could be a preemptive move, it could be the generals saying we are in charge,” said Ringisai Chikohomero, an analyst at the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies. The military, he said, are “the guarantors of the regime: They have a clear stake and key interests.”