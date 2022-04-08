Asaph Drops First Def Jam Project

By Paidashe Mandivengerei
BULAWAYO hip hop chanter, Asaph had dropped his first track ‘Thebelele’ since signing with renowned label Def Jam Recordings Africa.
The new single features South African rapper Loki, a new signee of the prestigious label.
It is now available for streaming on all major music streaming platforms.
Thebelele details how people cross borders in search of greener pastures, a common story among the Zimbabwean youth trying to escape the biting economy.
Asaph born Tafadzwa Tarukwana said: “This is my first project under Def Jam Africa and everything is thebelele (things are moving smoothly). It was a pleasure working with Loki. He is also a new signee at Def Jam and he is such a competitive fellow who is great at laying his lyrical prowess.
He added: “The behind the scenes of the recording of the song was great. Remember I was used to local studios but at Def Jam everything was professional. The producer was accommodative and he played a crucial role in perfecting the gem, everyone just understood the assignment.”
Def Jam Africa, a division of the iconic Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group, houses regional music stars including Larry Gaga, Tellaman and Boity.