ASAPH To Represent Zim At Iconic MTVMAMA Awards

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AWARD winning hip hop artiste, ASAPH has been selected to represent Zimbabwe for the Listener’s Choice Award at the upcoming MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) seventh edition.

The iconic awards ceremony will be held virtually on the 20th of February 2021 in Kampala, Uganda and will broadcast on the MTV Base and MTV channels.

In December last year, ASAPH, real name Tafadzwa Tarukwana, was shortlisted along with Zimdancehall luminary, Winky D, amapiano queen Shasha, Gemma Griffiths and Jah Prayzah.

He was selected through a twitter voting system using the hashtag #ASAPH4MAMA.

The Bulawayo based rapper shared the news on his social media pages thanking fans for voting for him.

“It’s official #MTVMAMA Listener’s Choice Award Nominee Representing Zimbabwe.

“Big thanks to everyone that pushed the #ASAPH4MAMA, we did the things!

“A young man from Bulawayo is representing the whole country on the biggest award show on the continent,” he wrote.

Voting has commenced online on the MTV MAMA (www.mtvmama.com) website.

The MTV MAMAs honour outstanding artists from all music genres in the African continent.

They were established in 2008 by Viacom International Media Networks Africa formerly MTV Networks Africa.