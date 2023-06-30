Aspiring CCC MP blasts absentee legislators for Magunje’s growth inertia, promises massive development 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

STAGNATION of development at Magunje business centre and its environs is a direct result of incompetent and lethargic political leaders, most of whom only return to the electorate during campaign season.

Aspiring Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Magunje Member of Parliament (MP) Tonderayi Todd Kasemamuriwo said the constituency needs an MP, who appreciates problems communities face as opposed to politicians who come in election time, win polls and hibernate in plush city mansions only to reappear five years later during electioneering.

“I believe the area needs an MP, who understands the challenges the communities face unlike politicians who come election time, get voted and move back to the cities only to reappear at election time,” said Kasemamuriwo.

In 2018, the CCC hopeful lost by nearly 800 votes to sitting MP Cecil Kashiri of Zanu PF.

Kashiri recently lost the right to retain his seat following a shock defeat in Zanu PF primaries to Super Monga Madiro, thereby paving way for a duel between the latter and Kasemamuriwo of CCC.

Successive Zanu PF-aligned MPs for the area, including ex-higher education deputy minister, Godfrey Gandawa, promised exponential development of the business centre, which lacks basic amenities, but delivered none, said Kasemamuriwo.

He emphasised it is now time to pass the baton to a change oriented politician, who also hopes to unite a polarized society.

“I intend to cultivate a culture of tolerance that allows communities to live peacefully and focus on development and not the prevailing toxic political environment that is constantly in election mode characterised by violence, harassment and intimidation.”

A philanthropist by nature, Kasemamuriwo funds scholarships and sponsors local social football leagues at Magunje and his home village of Chisape.

“I sponsor a lot of community educational programmes, including paying fees for gifted but disadvantaged kids at numerous schools in the area both primary and secondary school and some at university. There are a number of graduates that have come through this programme,” the aspiring MP said.

He has also been active in funding developmental projects from his personal funds, and expects to utilise Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to execute various projects up his sleeve in order to bring development to Magunje should he win the August election.

Together with his siblings, the affable politician constructed a maternity waiting shelter at Hurungwe Rural District Hospital, among other forms of assistance to the public healthcare sector.

Kasemamuriwo has also extended donations of wheelchairs and clutches to the needy in society.

Recently, he also donated cement towards construction of a bridge in Kavajere in Ward 23 and contributed cement towards repairs to a bridge at Musukwi River, and Badze Bridge in Ward 13 linking Bashungwe and Chidamoyo.

“I have helped communities with resources to sink safe water wells in Maumbe and Dzimaihwe areas. In ward 12, I helped repair boreholes including one at Dororowe Primary School.

“I entered politics to serve the community as I believe the current and former MPs have not done justice to the area as it is lagging in development,” said Kasemamuriwo.

“I wish to see education, health provision of clean safe water taking centre stage with the youth and women being empowered so that they stay away from being used to intimidate and harass fellow citizens.

“I push to see that the five pillars the CCC government led by Nelson Chamisa is putting forward indeed get to Magunje constituency. Road maintenance and infrastructure rehabilitation will be advocated for,” he said.

Kasemamuriwo joined politics when MDC was formed in 1999 and rose from ward treasurer through to district secretary before his elevation to current post of Mashonaland West provincial treasurer.

The politician-cum-businessman holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration majoring in Accounting (BBA) and has work experience in audit and finance and has vast business interests in Hurungwe, which include farming.

He is a former board of governors member at elite Rydings School and also sat on the Nyaidza Sub Catchment Council and is former Charles Clark High School patron.