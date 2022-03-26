Aspiring Zanu PF Councillor Reported To Police After Erecting Campaign Banners At Polling Station

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ASPIRING Zanu PF Chinhoyi Ward 12 councillor, Enock Fombo, has been reported to police after displaying his campaign banners close to a polling station.

He was also dishing out Zanu PF regalia, including wrappers (maZambia), emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pictures along roads leading to voting sites in the politically volatile ward.

A NewZimbabwe crew witnessed a fracas between Zanu PF and CCC aligned youths over the banners, which were mounted along a road that leads to Mhanyame Primary School.

CCC candidate Dyke Makumbi raised the alarm and lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials, who deployed a police officer who confiscated one banner that is now being held as evidence.

Makumbi said: “Zanu PF has activated its election rigging machinery by sending youths to display campaign banners bearing Fombo’s portrait close to the polling station. This happened right in front of me, prompting me to report the matter to ZEC and to police.”

Makumbi said police are withholding the poster as evidence of the electoral violation.

According to the Electoral Act, it is not permitted to display material bearing political messaging or wearing party regalia, including T-shirts and caps, within a 100-metre radius from a voting site.

This is not the first time Fombo has courted controversy. Last week, he commandeered a council grader operator to refurbish roads and took a ride on the on the earthmoving equipment as it drove around the ward.