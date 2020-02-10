Association boss dumps newspapers group over members’ ‘bad’ track record

Staff Reporter

The chairperson of the Community Newspapers Association of Zimbabwe (CNAZ), Jasper Maposa has resigned from the association, citing frustration and irregularities within the organisation.

Maposa assumed the organisation’s chairmanship in November 2018 during its inaugural congress held in Gweru.

In a letter addressed to CNAZ members, Maposa said it had increasingly become difficult for him to engage potential donors because of the “bad track record” associated with some of the organisation members.

“Personal efforts to engage potential funding partners have awakened me to the painful realities of the need to have members whose track record can elicit trust and confidence thereby unlocking resources. I can only wish CNAZ well hence a position bereft of tangible results is nothing but a curse,” said Maposa in his resignation letter.

He warned that nothing short of radical changes will save the organisation from collapse.

“As your elected leader, I have given enough thought to the rugged topography we trudged together. Such a personal mental exercise has left me dismissing visions of sugar plumes I entertained on assuming leadership of CNAZ and radical changes have to be effected if we are to have a blissful dance with 2020.

“Only a victim of an incurable mental malady can fight against the wishes of the majority and remain stuck to a position whose results remains a mirage,” said Maposa.

A publisher who refused to be named supported Maposa for leaving the organisation saying a lot of issues needed to be clarified and ironed out.

“We have an issue with the appointment of our national coordinator, Maggie Mzumara who is an interested party. There is conflict of interest in her appointment because she is a publisher. She cannot be an employer and employee at the same time,” said the publisher.

The housing of the association’s secretariat at the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) offices has also raised some eyebrows with some members.