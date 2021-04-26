Asthmatic Binga Woman Gives Birth, Dies, No Ambulance To Rush Her To Hospital

Spread This News











Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: A 40-year-old woman here died from an asthma attack just moments after giving birth as there was no ambulance available to pick her from rural Simatelele Clinic to the hospital.

The deceased’s husband Elias Munkuli told police last week his wife, Malvenia had a history of experiencing frequent asthmas attack and would regularly visit health care facilities seeking medical help with breathing difficulties.

The couple lived in Chileya village in Simatelele along the Zambezi River.

However, last Monday, Malvenia was rushed to the clinic after experiencing labour pains before she started having difficulties in breathing soon after giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

“She was nine months pregnant and due to give birth when we rushed her to Simatelele Clinic on 19 April at around 4 pm. She was admitted and successfully gave birth to a baby boy at around 4:30 pm,” Munkuli said.

He told the police and health official that his wife started having breathing difficulties soon after giving birth and she subsequently died before she could be rushed to hospital.

Munkuli also produced to health officials and the police, medical records showing his wife was a regular patient for check-ups for asthma, but had been unfortunate in that she died after failing to access an ambulance to rush her to Binga District Hospital.

No foul play was suspected and the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.