Aston Villa agree £11m fee for Marvelous Nakamba

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba was Thursday on the verge of completing a stunning move to Aston Villa after the English Premiership side agreed a deal worth more than £11m for midfielder with Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international midfielder will become Villa’s tenth signing of the summer once he passes his medical and obtains a work permit.

Nakamba had been keen to push for the move once Villa posted their interest last month but the clubs had struggled to agree on a fee.

But according to reports in England on Thursday, the clubs have now reached an agreement, and Nakamba is set to be Villa’s second signing from Club Brugge this summer, after Brazilian forward Wesley Moraes joined last month.

Nakamba will become the fifth Zimbabwean after Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Tendayi Darikwa to play in the English Premiership, regarded as the best football championship in the world

Born in Hwange, Nakamba made his senior debut with Bantu Rovers in 2010, aged 16 before leaving the country two years later in July 2012 for trials at French side Nancy.

He officially joined Nancy in December 2012 for an undisclosed fee and was immediately assigned to the team’s reserve side, before eventually working himself up to the first team.

In July 2014, Nakamba went for trials at Eredivisie side Vitesse, and the following month, he signed a four-year deal with the Arnhem side and made his debut for the club on September 27 the same year.

Nakamba established himself in Vitesse’s starting 11 during the 2015/16 campaign and went on to appear 30 times, performances that led Club Brugge to take notice.

He moved to Club Brugge in 2017 from Vitesse Arnhem, enjoying instant success after leading the club to the league title and qualification into the UEFA Champions League.

Nakamba put on some impressive solid performances in the UEFA Champions League, particularly against Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid to catch the eye of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.

English Premiership giants Liverpool and Newcastle have been previously linked with Nakamba while German league side FC Cologne reportedly put a formal bid for the player last month which was turned down by Club Brugge.

Aston Villa appear to have won the services of the robust defensive midfielder, who has been capped 13 times for the Warriors.

Villa were promoted from the Championship after coming through the play-offs, and have certainly made a statement with their influx of signings ahead of the new season.

They begin their Premier League campaign away at Tottenham on August 10.