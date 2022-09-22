Aston Villa’s Nakamba nightmare; struggling midfielder’s value sinks to £3m

Spread This News

By Jimmy Moorhouse I Football Fan Cast

Aston Villa‘s signing of Marvelous Nakamba has sadly proven to be a disaster as the midfielder’s value has plummeted since his move to Villa Park.

Villa signed the Zimbabwe international from Club Brugge in 2019 on a five-year deal worth £11m but he has failed to prove his worth at the club in the three years since and now finds himself surplus to requirements in Steven Gerrard’s squad.

Nakamba has made 68 appearances for the Villans in total, in which he has failed to contribute a single goal or assist, while he is yet to make a single appearance in any competition this season, often missing out on Gerrard’s squad entirely.

While he was never expected to be a regular goal contributor, the defensive-midfielder averaged 4.4 tackles per Champions League game in his final season with Club Brugge, while his best season average at Villa was two tackles per game, which suggests that he hasn’t maintained his standards from Belgium.

The 28-year-old has struggled immensely since his move to the Premier League, failing to average above a 6.65 rating from WhoScored in any of his three seasons with the club, while last season saw him make just two appearances in the top flight.

As a result, CIES Football Observatory now value the midfielder at just €3m (£2.6m), which suggests that if Villa can find a buyer for the Zimbabwean, they will make a significant loss on him.

Nakamba’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, so the club will surely be looking to move him on either in January or next summer to avoid losing him for free, as it seems clear that he is not part of Gerrard’s plans.

He is behind the likes of Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and perhaps even Morgan Sanson in Villa’s squad right now, with the French flop from Marseille featuring more than Nakamba last season, with ten Premier League appearances to his name. That is a fact that perhaps speaks volumes about his lack of impact in the Midlands.

Therefore, it seems clear that former Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch (Suso) had a shocker with Nakamba’s signing, and it was perhaps one of several reasons why he was sacked and replaced by Johan Lange.