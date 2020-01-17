At least 15 killed in Mali night attack

BBC

There are reports from central Mali that at least 15 people have been killed in an overnight attack on a Fulani village.

A security official told AFP news agency that some of the victims had their throats slit during the attack on Sinda village near the town of Douentza in the Mopti region of central Mali.

A local official said Dozo traditional hunters carried out the killings.

Ethnic violence in the area has grown worse following the proliferation of Islamist armed groups.

Correspondents say some communities perceive the Fulani as being close to the jihadists as they recruit from their villages.

More than 150 Fulani died in an attack last March which was blamed on a militia from the Dogon ethnic group.