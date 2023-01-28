48 4 ED affiliates meet Zanu PF leadership in Bulawayo

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZANU PF leadership Friday met with the party’s recently formed controversial structures known as 4 ED affiliates at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The groups include pastors 4 ED, Vendors 4 ED among others that recently mushroomed to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of this year’s elections.

A total of 48 party affiliates were unveiled to the party’s national commissar Mike Bimha and other provincial leaders who included the party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Jabulani Sibanda.

Speaking during the event, Bimha commended Bulawayo for mobilising the highest number of people through the affiliates.

“The aim of this programme is to meet affiliates, informing them about the correct protocol to follow to be registered party affiliates and to advise them of the party’s expectations from them,” said Bimha.

Speaking at the same event, Sibanda urged the affiliates to canvass votes for Mnangagwa.

He also accused some unnamed people of destroying the party from within.

Sibanda also accused Bulawayo city councilors of neglecting the city’s roads.

Last week Bimha warned the affiliates to stop presenting members already in the party as new supporters “recruiting” by them.

That was the second time when the political commissar attacked the affiliates which have reportedly caused serious divisions in the party.