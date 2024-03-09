Atlanta Black Chamber to explore business opportunities in Zim

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Atlanta Black Chamber (ABC) delegation is in Harare, where it will meet several key industry leaders as they search for investment opportunities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (MOFAIT) advised that on March 10, 2024, the ABC Trade and Investment Mission will arrive in Zimbabwe on a broader scouting mission to explore the vast investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“The visit by the ABC delegation to Zimbabwe is part of a regional tour that includes South Africa and Zambia. The mission will be accompanied by Zimbabwe’s envoy to the US, Ambassador T.T Chifamba.

“The ABC Investment Mission will be scouting for investment Mission will be scouting for investment in the following areas: Real Estate, Manufacturing and Supply, Insurance, ICT, Renewable Energy, Mining, Trade and Investment,” MOFAIT said in a statement.

The ABC Mission, also includes the IMPI Inc. Consortium, which is made up of Zimbabwean professionals domiciled in the US, and is keen to construct a biotechnology city in Zimbabwe.

One member of the Consortium will be exploring how Zimbabwe can leverage its film industry to promote its unique history and culture.

During the visit, the US business delegations are scheduled to hold a series of engagements, including business-to-business, and business-to-government meetings, a business forum, company visits and to pay a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.

Several companies, as well as business associations are expected to sign during the visit.

“The US business delegation presents an opportunity for the country to benefit from Foreign Direct Investment, and to further attract investments in priority sectors of our economy.

“These engagements will also play a critical role towards marketing Zimbabwe as a safe and attractive tourism destination, as well as creating avenues for portraying a positive economic trajectory for the country,” MOFAIT said.

The ABC delegation will round off its mission with an exit visit to the Victoria Falls to explore tourism opportunities.