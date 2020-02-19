Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Kickoff

Liverpool lost for only the third time in all competitions this season after going down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg on Tuesday in Madrid.

Sadio Mane, who got the winner from the bench against Norwich City on Saturday, returned alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah up front.

The game’s only goal arrived on four minutes through Saul Niguez who made the most of a defensive error from a corner.

The defending champions were unable to register a shot on target and couldn’t force a draw, which will now see them needing a win at Anfield in three weeks.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain’s hopes of reaching the last eight took a knock after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna-Park

PSG welcomed back fearsome duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while Dortmund stuck with the side that did the business over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

As the match looked headed for a talemate, the in-form Erling Braut Haaland hit the opener midway in the second period with a close-range finish after Raphael Guerrero’s initial strike was saved.

Neymar levelled matters for Thomas Tuchel’s men with 15 minutes remaining after turning home a ball from Mbappe.

Haaland made the game safe for Dortmund when he netted the winner in the 77th minute after collecting a pass from Giovanni Reyna before firing past Keylor Navas.

The French champions will have make do without star midfielder Marco Verratti in the second leg after the midfielder was booked