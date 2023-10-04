Attend Parliament or risk losing benefits and positions – Justice Minister Ziyambi warns CCC MPs after SONA boycott

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

MINISTER of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has laid into opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators for snubbing the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ziyambi who is the Zanu PF leader of business in Parliament said there is legislation in place to strip opposition lawmakers of their status as MPs.

The Justice Minister said further boycotting by the CCC will be met with swift punishment including excluding the legislators from parliamentary committees.

Opposition spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the party does not recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate President and as such had directed its legislators not to attend the 10th Parliament’s opening.

“I think the boycott is insignificant as you all saw when the President came he gave his State of the Nation Address and the train is now moving. All the processes that are needed are now in place,” said Ziyambi.

“We have laid the groundwork and the legislative agenda has been set and it’s up to them to join the train or they will be left out and we have laws that will deal with them if they continue boycotting they will cease to be honourable members.”

Ziyambi chided CCC for attending the swearing-in ceremony saying the opposition has sanitized the election outcome and its processes.

“So it’s up to them, the elections are done and dusted, they were sworn in which means it was an admission that the process was correct. We are not aware why they didn’t turn up today.

“But the speaker has pronounced very clearly that they are not going to receive any coupons if they stayed in hotels that money will be deducted from them so we feel that that its not significant we are now moving forward with the setting up of relevant committees and parliament business is starting in earnest,” the Justice minister said.

Asked if CCC MPs would be included in parliamentary committees, Ziyambi said: “If they come and apologize, yes.

“But if they are not there we can’t have people in committees that are not there because business of the government has to start so those that are there will be included in committees.”

Mnangagwa won the August election with a 52.6% share of the vote while Chamisa garnered 44%.

CCC has since disputed the election results while calling for fresh polls.