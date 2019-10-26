AU reinforces SADC calls for Zim sanctions scrap

By Staff Reporter

AFRICAN Union (AU) Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has reinforced SADC’s calls for the unconditional scrapping of targeted sanctions imposed on a select few of Zimbabwean politicians and security commanders by the US and the European Union 2001 and 2003.

In a statement to coincide with mass demonstrations against the continued imposition of the embargo by Zimbabweans and its SADC allies, the AU Commission boss, through his spokesperson Ebba Kalondo, the AU Commission boss concurred with Zimbabwean authorities the Western embargo has had negative impact on the country.

Said Ebba Kalondo, “The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe in continuity of his call during his visit to Zimbabwe from 18-20 February 2018, and in support of today’s communiqué of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on this issue.

“The Chairperson rieterates his concerns that the persistance of economic sanctions imposed by the international community, continue to have negative impact on the economy and the people of Zimbabwe. In this regard, he expressed his determination and that of the various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts.

“The Chairperson commends the government of Zimbabwe for its efforts to create a conducive environment for economic growth and assures the government and people of Zimbabwe of the continued support of the African Union towards the country’s road to peace and prosperity for all its citizens.”

This comes after SADC countries joined Zimbabweans in campaigns for the removal of the sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed 2001 and 2003 by the US and EU ostensibly as a diplomatic response to rights abuses by the then Robert Mugabe led administration which was also accused of poll theft.

The Harare administration insists the travel and asset freeze on the targeted individuals have weighed heavily on the country’s economic fortunes.