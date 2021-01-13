AU Vice Chancellor Professor Furusa Dies

AFRICA University (AU) Vice Chancellor Munashe Furusa has died.

He died in the early hours Wednesday following a short illness at Victoria Chitepo provincial hospital in Mutare.

He is survived by his wife, Zanele, four children and two grandchildren.

After joining the tertiary institution in 2014 he became its fourth Vice Chancellor.

Professor Furusa was the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Universities Vice Chancellor’s Association and a board member of Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) amongst others.

Africa University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Peter Mageto confirmed the news in a statement.

“A dark cloud has passed over the valley of dreams this morning as we have learnt with shock, dismay and heartache of the passing of our beloved Vice-Chancellor Professor Munashe Furusa.

“We implore all of you to pray for and keep at the foremost of your minds and hearts his wife, Dr. Zanele Furusa, the entire Furusa family and the university community.

“As we mourn a great leader who inspired, motivated, and moved all of us to become the best versions of ourselves, we cherish the memories, transformative work, and powerful moments that we were honoured to share with him.

“Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. (Matthew 5:4),” wrote Mageto.