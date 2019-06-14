 Audit reveals Grace Mugabe has 16 farms: ED

By Leopold Munhende

A government sponsored land audit has revealed that former First Lady Grace Mugabe owns a massive 16 farms across Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Mnangagwa made the sensational revelation in his first live radio interview on a State run station Friday.

“The audit is still ongoing and results will be made public, the briefing I have received is that only two provinces are left to complete the process.

“The main issue we have identified is the issue of multiple farm ownership especially among people in higher offices,” said Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF leader then grudgingly let out the startling revelation.

“You have put me in a corner and what I can say for now is that I known, one lady, Stop It. Stop It, has 16 farms,” said Mnangagwa.

Stop It was a moniker given to Grace at the height of her power when she literally took charge of government from her then ailing husband before his unceremonious removal through a coup in November 2017 that brought Mnangagwa to power.

Mnangagwa did not give specifics of the farms only adding the results of the land audit will be made public.

“So that we show who has been abusing their positions for personal gain,” he said.

Mnangagwa who was hounded out of the party in 2017 by Grace before making a dramatic comeback to take power in a military assisted coup said that he will ensure that the one man one farm policy is implemented in his “New Dispensation.”

Mugabe funded the chaotic and often violent land redistribution programme arguing he wanted to redress colonial land imbalances.

Critics however argued the then Zanu PF leader was using the populist programme to stay in power by parceling little pieces of land to ordinary citizens while those around him took for themselves the country’s most fertile soils.

Initially the land audit was supposed to produce its report in April but has since requested for Cabinet authority to extend its tenure.